A Central Kentucky man’s life was changed when he hit a $500,000 jackpot on a scratch-off lottery ticket, and cashed in the prize this week. Robert Wolfe II didn’t win anything when he first bought a $20 Kentucky Jackpot ticket at Gasoline Alley in Winchester Friday. But he noticed there was only one ticket remaining in the pack, and he liked to buy the last ticket. The Winchester man bought another one, and it won him hundreds of thousands of dollars.