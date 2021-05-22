Watch now: Challenger Early College holds commencement for class of 2021

Challenger Early College High School celebrated the class of 2021 with a graduation ceremony on Friday at Moretz Stadium in Hickory. “COVID-19 handed all of you a bunch of lemons for the past two and a half semesters, and we are so proud of all the lemonade you’ve made,” said Bridgette DeArman, assistant principal, as she addressed the graduates. “As I look out at all of you, I know with certainty that after watching you over the past 14 months you will continue to blaze trails and make lemonade.”