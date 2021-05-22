newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hickory, NC

Watch now: Challenger Early College holds commencement for class of 2021

By Emily Willis
Hickory Daily Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChallenger Early College High School celebrated the class of 2021 with a graduation ceremony on Friday at Moretz Stadium in Hickory. “COVID-19 handed all of you a bunch of lemons for the past two and a half semesters, and we are so proud of all the lemonade you’ve made,” said Bridgette DeArman, assistant principal, as she addressed the graduates. “As I look out at all of you, I know with certainty that after watching you over the past 14 months you will continue to blaze trails and make lemonade.”

hickoryrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hickory, NC
Education
City
Hickory, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Address#Prom#Class President#University President#School Education#University Education#Hope Cable#The Hickory Daily Record#Valedictorian#Graduates#Student Speaker#Online Classes#Cvcc Sga President#Assistant Principal#Moretz Stadium#Education Reporter#Lemonade#Today#Lemons#Technical Difficulties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Jameson Reception Center officially dedicated at CVCC

HICKORY — Honoring the legacy of a long-time significant figure at Catawba Valley Community College, the Thomas W. Jameson Reception Center was officially dedicated this past week. CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw, CVCC Foundation Executive Director Teresa Biggs and Department Head of Accounting and Business Programs Christy Lefevers gathered for a...
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

Watch Now: CVCC grads talk challenges of COVID, plans for the future

Catawba Valley Community College recognized its graduating class Friday with a ceremony that was again adjusted to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s graduation was in person at the Tarlton Complex on campus, but certain precautions were still in place. Ceremonies were held in the morning and afternoon, and...
Newton, NCHickory Daily Record

Newton-Conover Rotary presents service awards

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover recently held its annual Rotary Night Celebration at Catawba Country Club. Each year the Charles Corriher Vocational Service Award is presented to a Rotarian or a member of the community that exemplifies the best of his or her profession. The winners have included men and women whose commitment to good citizenship through their work has honored the Rotary motto: Service Above Self. This award began in 1976.
Catawba County, NCHickory Daily Record

County library offers Summer Learning program

NEWTON — If you’ve been anticipating the start of Summer Learning at the Catawba County Library, the wait is almost over. Registration for the 10-week adventure opens on Monday, May 17. Summer Learning invites people of all ages to engage with books, ideas, and information while schools are out of...
Hickory, NCfocusnewspaper.com

City Of Hickory Wins Two State Awards For Excellence In Communications

Hickory – The City of Hickory was among 19 North Carolina governments to earn recognition in the North Carolina City & County Communicators’ (NC3C) 2021 Excellence in Communications Awards. Hickory won two first-place awards – first place in Photography and first place in Most Creative with Least Dollars Spent. The...
Catawba, NCfocusnewspaper.com

CVPA’s Wellbeing Matters Program Via Zoom, Tues., May 11

Hickory – The Catawba Valley Paralegal Association invites you to attend a seminar entitled, “Wellbeing matters. Building Resilience Through Self-Care,” Presented by Gail Brindell, Psyd, MS, Catawba County Employee Wellness Coordinator. The purpose of the program is to have a better understanding of wellbeing and resilience, understand the link between...