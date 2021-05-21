Ohio Supreme Court: Community schools owed grant funding

A group of community charter schools weren’t given funding due to them by the state of Ohio, according to an Ohio Supreme Court ruling. Horizon Science Academy, which has a system of 17 schools in Ohio along with other schools across the country, sued the state after the Ohio Department of Education determined the community schools had not met criteria for the Quality Community School Support Program, from which the schools would have received grant funding for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscal years.