State engineers working on the proposed paving of Buffalo Trail spent most of Monday checking the sight lines, the hills, and the sharpness of the curves along the gravel road north of Laurel. Then they hustled down to City Hall to hear what the area’s residents could tell them. After a two-hour public hearing filled with give-and-take, most people seemed satisfied that the Department of Transportation will at least listen to their concerns. “We want to see the paving done,” said resident Craig Eubank. “We just have some concerns about its effects on our lands. Everyone seemed openminded about what we had to say.” Yellowstone County nominated the 7.9 stretch from Lipp Road to the Molt Road about 10 years ago, but other priorities kept it on the back burner until recently. The proposed improvements would nearly double the road in some sections to a uniform width of 28 feet. The highway would be designed to handle a speed of 45 miles per hour.