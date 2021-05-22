Terrible DJ Ruins Awkward Silence At Wedding

The Spanish comedian whose hilarious and infectious laugh became a global meme has died at the age of 65.Juan Joya Borja, better known as El Risitas, which means Giggles, died on Wednesday in hospital, according to local media. ABC Seville reported he suffered a “sudden relapse” in his health.He had been admitted to hospital for health problems last year and thanked his fans in March for a fundraising campaign to buy him an electric mobility scooter after he had a leg amputation.Borja became known on the Internet as “Spanish laughing guy” after appearing on national television and going viral over...