The Bobby Bones Show brought on The Sologamist, Sophie Tanner, who married herself. Bobby Bones had all kinds of questions for her and the idea of marrying herself. Tanner shared that she felt there was such a big stigma around being single, so she wanted to help break that stigma and bring self-love to the forefront of conversations. The idea came after she had been met with a lot of unwanted sympathy in her life whenever she was single. She was tired of people making her feel ashamed for being single and telling her that she would "meet the love of her life soon enough." She took all of those interactions and found a way to express that she was "happily ever after right now" all by herself. So she married herself in 2015 to show off her self-love and self-acceptance.