District 1 softball playoffs: Interboro's tough schedule can't keep it from gaining top seed

Errors and too many runners left on base cost St. James prime positioning. Now, the Sharks will see if what they’ve got in the tank is enough to overcome it. St. James lost 4-2 to Ashley Ridge on Monday in the second round of the Class 5A District 4 playoffs. As a result, they’ll have to now win an elimination game on Wednesday to stay alive and then win back-to-back games at Ashley Ridge on Friday in order to advance to the lower state playoff series.