District 1 softball playoffs: Interboro's tough schedule can't keep it from gaining top seed
The coronavirus pandemic forced Interboro to cram a full season's worth of games into a schedule of less than a month. The Bucs proved up to the challenge. The Del Val League champions are the No. 1 seed in the District 1 Class 5A softball tournament. Led by pitcher Billie Kerwood, the Bucs (14-2) earned a first-round bye and await the winner of Monday's game between No. 8 Kennett (13-7) and No. 9 Upper Dublin (9-10).