Public hearing of Central Community School System in East Baton Rouge Parish will be held at its regular meeting place in the School Board Conference room of the School Board Office, located at 10510 Joor Road, City of Central, Louisiana 70818 on Monday, May 10, 2021 at 5:45 PM to consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval by adopting the adjusted millage rates after assessment are rolling forward to rates not to exceed the prior year’s maximum. The estimated amount of tax revenues to be collected in the next year from the increased millage is $7,289,495 and the amount of increase in tax attributed to the millage increase is $790,379.