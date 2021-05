There were many movies that got the short end of the stick when it came to pandemic delays, but the ones without the multi-million dollar budgets but that wanted to stay theatrical were the ones that got hurt the most. A movie like Promising Young Woman was able to keep up the hype after its delay from April to December 2020, long after the initial Sundance buzz died off. The Green Knight is another one of those movies that had a ton of hype behind it going into 2020, and then it got delayed and sort of forgotten. We can hope this isn't the case when the movie finally comes out since A24 being all A24-y with Arthurian legend sounds pretty buckwild in an excellent way. Today, the official Twitter account shared a new poster and has revealed a new trailer, the first one since the teaser dropped in February 2020.