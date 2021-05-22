Retrospective: How Different Shrek Would Have Been With Chris Farley
When Shrek was released back in May of 2001, few could have predicted how big of a smash hit the tale about a big, green grumpy ogre discovering his inner prince would eventually become. The animated film surpassed all expectations at the box office, decimating records set by The Lion King seven years prior, eventually grossing a colossal $491M worldwide; a successful run that resulted in three sequels, including Shrek 2, which went on to amass $935M worldwide in 2004, a spin-off, eight short films, and three holiday specials. All told, the Shrek franchise has resulted in a stunning $3.5 billion worldwide, and probably ten times more than that in merchandise sales alone.www.comingsoon.net