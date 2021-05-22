Retrospective: How Different Shrek Would Have Been With Chris Farley

To those of us on the outside, the entertainment industry may seem like a big place. But in reality, only a small percentage of people actually find success in the business. That’s why the fact that Darren Lynn Bousman built an entire franchise is so impressive. Darren is best known as the director of the Saw film franchise which started in 2004. Although he didn’t come on board until the second installment, he is often credited for being a big reason why the movies went on to become so successful. Now, Darren is hoping to recreate that success with a new film called Spiral. Although the movie stars Chris Rock, who is most commonly known for his comedic roles, it promises to have all of the horror and suspense Darren has become best known for. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Darren Lynn Bousman.