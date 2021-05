Third-year Calistoga High coed swim coach Danielle Rossi had only two swimmers this season, Sabrina Wells and Andrea Rubio, and neither will be back next year. “Both are seniors this year, and I'm very sad to see them go,” Rossi said last week, adding that she and athletic directors Louise Owens and Eric Heitz are “trying our best at getting students involved in sports, and this year made it even harder than usual.”