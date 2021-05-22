NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Lions, Packers

Former Patriots’ WR Julian Edelman put rumors to rest that he would be could potentially join his former teammates in Tampa Bay, referring to himself “a one-team guy.”. “My knee’s breaking down, I’m not going to sit here, you know, I got everything I wanted,” Edelman said on The Michael Irvin Podcast. “I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelievable franchise coach, best quarterback of all time, like, yo, I’m not a greedy guy. I played to win, I played to compete, I don’t need anything else to prove. I’m good with what I did, I left it all out on the field.”