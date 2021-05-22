newsbreak-logo
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Lions, Packers

By Nate Bouda
nfltraderumors.co
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Patriots’ WR Julian Edelman put rumors to rest that he would be could potentially join his former teammates in Tampa Bay, referring to himself “a one-team guy.”. “My knee’s breaking down, I’m not going to sit here, you know, I got everything I wanted,” Edelman said on The Michael Irvin Podcast. “I got three rings, played in a magical dynasty, with an unbelievable franchise coach, best quarterback of all time, like, yo, I’m not a greedy guy. I played to win, I played to compete, I don’t need anything else to prove. I’m good with what I did, I left it all out on the field.”

nfltraderumors.co
