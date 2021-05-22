AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans
Colts’ RB Nyheim Hines has shown growth and maturity in a crowded backfield. He is also hoping to finish out his career in Indianapolis despite being in a contract year. “I hope to play there my entire career, and I hope to establish a legacy where Indianapolis is always going to have that slasher, scat-back, that little fast guy who’s so versatile,” Hines said, via Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar.com. “I think I’ve grown the most, just by my mindset. Going out there, knowing that we have a lot of good players, not knowing when I’m going to touch the ball but just knowing I’m going to be ready. That’s really why I played a lot better last year, I think.”nfltraderumors.co