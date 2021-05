As high-school graduates are celebrating receiving their first degree, we are excited to welcome so many local students to Treasure Valley Community College to start their next degree. Students are choosing TVCC because we chose to keep our doors open during this past year for on-site, in-person classes. This confidence that they’ll be able to continue with face-to-face instruction is proving to be a competitive advantage for TVCC. I know I’ve said it frequently, but I can’t express too often my continued appreciation for the college-wide effort to make sure we comply with local health ordinances while still keeping our campus open. It’s been a monumental effort and I’m so grateful for the students and employees at TVCC.