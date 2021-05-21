NFC Notes: Ryan Kerrigan, Eagles, Washington

Eagles C Jason Kelce spoke about last season’s 4-11-1 finish and mentioned that everybody shares some of the blame for their poor performance including Carson Wentz. “I don’t want to speak for Carson, obviously, (but) first of all, the year was terrible and I think that when you have that bad of a season, unfortunately, there’s going to be people that start to point the finger and that’s something you deal with in any losing season,” Kelce said. “‘I think that the reality is if you go (4-11-1) everybody shares some of this blame, everybody screwed up.”