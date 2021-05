League executives thought the Chargers once again had a terrific draft, landing Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater at No. 13 overall when many had him as a top-ten pick. “I hate to say it, the Chargers, they just sit and pick and they pick good players,” an evaluator said via the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “It has been like that the last three or four years. Derwin James, Justin Herbert, Rashawn Slater. They don’t ever trade, they just always seem to be in this sweet spot to get good players.”