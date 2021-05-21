newsbreak-logo
Connelly Springs, NC

Man charged with sexual offense on a minor

By Special to The News Herald
Morganton News Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONNELLY SPRINGS -- A Connelly Springs man was charged with sexual offense on a minor on Friday afternoon after an ongoing investigation. Danny Jay Lawson, 42, of 2736 Connelly Church Road, in Connelly Springs, has been charged with statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years of age, according to a press release from the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

