Bagworms hatch in early May and once this happens, trees and shrubs can suffer as these small, voracious worms eat foliage and needles while they build a bag around themselves during the process. They aren’t easy to see, and most folks don’t even realize they have a problem until it’s too late. Foliage becomes sparse and shrubs are stripped of their needles. Many small pinecones suddenly appear, hanging on plants that don’t even have pinecones. But it isn’t a pinecone, it’s a bagworm that has spent the summer building a protective bag around itself that pesticides can’t penetrate.