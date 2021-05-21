newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Valdosta, GA

Happy Home: No. 9 Blazers surge past No. 16 Chargers for run rule win

By Shane Thomas, The Valdosta Daily Times, Ga.
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

May 21—VALDOSTA — Home is where the heart is. In front of a full capacity crowd for the first time all season, the No. 9 Valdosta State softball team blasted three home runs in an 8-0 run rule victory over Alabama-Huntsville on Friday. The Blazers had not played a home...

www.mdjonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Blazers#Gulf South Conference#West Florida#Go Game#Home Game#Florida Georgia Game#Record Time#Vsu#Valdosta State#Postseason#Rival West Georgia#Freshman Morgan Hill#Freshman Aniston Gano#Alabama Huntsville#Happy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Staying in the league: Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to SEC program

After nearly a month in the NCAA transfer portal, Sahvir Wheeler has made his decision regarding where he will continue his college playing career. The former Georgia point guard made the decision to leave Athens after starting all 26 games he appeared in last season for the Bulldogs, where he averaged 14 points per game, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game.
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Georgia basketball's Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer destination

Former Georgia Bulldog point guard Sahvir Wheeler is staying in the SEC East. Wheeler, a former four-star recruit, is transferring to the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program. Georgia basketball will have a lot of new faces on the team for the 2021-2022 college basketball season. Georgia finished the 2020-2021 season with a 14-12 record. The Dawgs went 7-11 in SEC play.
Georgia StatePosted by
DawgsDaily

Ranking the Top Priorities Left on Georgia's Board

Georgia is approaching a busy month of recruiting. The Bulldogs haven't completely set their board but here are the top remaining targets according to Dawgs Daily. As it sits, Georgia has twelve commits in the 2022 class and there's plenty of work to be done. However, this recruiting board is subject to change drastically following the month of June. Georgia's set to have 200+ athletes on campus to evaluate them and put them through workouts. So, this Top-5 targets list is subject to change drastically.
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Georgia StateKU Sports

Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky

Monday afternoon, on a live podcast with Jeff Goodman and The Field of 68 Media Network, Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler orally committed to Kentucky. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound point guard chose the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Asked by Goodman what made the difference, Wheeler, who led the SEC...
Georgia Statekentuckytoday.com

Calipari: Georgia transfer Wheeler 'what you look for in point guard'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Kentucky added another transfer to its upcoming roster. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler signed with Kentucky on Monday and will have three more seasons of eligibility remaining. Wheeler, a guard, averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 assists in 57 games for the Bulldogs and becomes the fourth transfer added to next year’s squad. He joins Oscar Tshiebwe (West Virginia), Kellan Grady (Davidson) and C.J, Fredrick, formerly of Iowa.
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Georgia drops in USA Today post-spring Top 25

USA Today is the latest outlet to update its post-spring top 25 and in its Georgia drops from No. 2 to No. 5, behind Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State, and Clemson. Heading into the offseason, the Bulldogs were positioned to make a serious run at Alabama and possibly end their national title drought. However, George Pickens, a potential All-America wide receiver, went down with a torn ACL early in spring practice. The loss of their big-play target for a significant period will slow an offense that was expected to be more balanced with quarterback JT Daniels firmly entrenched as the starter. Georgia again will have one of the better defenses in the country, especially in the front seven, but is there enough offense with an opener against Clemson before the challenge of the Southeastern Conference schedule?
Valdosta, GAJones County News

Offensive line: New starters eager to step up

A wealth of experience is a doubleedged sword, and the Greyhounds offensive line is now working through the downside of that as spring practice continues. JCHS wraps up spring practice on Saturday night with its spring game at 8 p.m. at Greyhound Field against Valdosta. Tickets are $10 and will be available for purchase at the gate.
Valdosta, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Lassiter heads south and sweeps Valdosta

VALDOSTA –– Then, there were five. Lassiter (30-6) punched its ticket to the Class AAAAAA state semifinals with a two-game sweep of Valdosta on Wednesday. The Trojans pulled away late in the Game 2 clincher to win 8-1. They won Game 1 5-2, and will travel to Savannah to play South Effingham or make the 3-mile trek down Shallowford Road to take on Pope beginning on Monday.
Valdosta, GAValdosta Daily Times

Four takeaways from the Vikings-Demons spring game

VALDOSTA –– The No. 8 Lowndes Vikings concluded their spring circuit by completing a scrimmage against No. 3 Warner Robins Demons, the defending GHSA 5A state champions. The two powerhouse programs faced each other at Martin Stadium Friday, putting all the things that they have been practicing to the test.
Lowndes County, GAValdosta Daily Times

Lowndes track and field qualifies for 7A state championship

VALDOSTA –– The Lowndes High track and field team completed sectionals over the weekend. The following athletes qualified for Thursday's State Championship Meet:. Kadreon Thomas - 300 hurdles, 4x100, and 4x400 relay. Nevaeh Sirmans - 4x100 relay. Kenyere Walden - 100 meters and 4x100 relay. Trinity Hunter - high jump...