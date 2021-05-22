newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, MT

Trysten Mark Fellers

Fairfield Sun Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTrysten Mark Fellers, 22, of Fairfield, was killed very early May 14, 2021 in a homicide while trying to prevent drunk driving. Trysten was born September 21, 1998 in Great Falls, Montana to Rory and Earl (Sonny) Fellers of Fairfield, MT, their only child. He grew up in Fairfield, moving with his parents to the family farm in 2008. Summers were spent helping gramps put up hay, fishing in the ponds with his best friend Dawson, and driving trucks around the place.

www.fairfieldsuntimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Geraldine, MT
City
Choteau, MT
Local
Montana Basketball
State
Montana State
City
Fairfield, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Senior Football#Love And Basketball#Augusta School#Choir#Gpa#Gfc Msu#Hl Ventures#Rory Sonny Fellers#Harry Elsie Agee#Aunt Rene#Aunt Tammy Mathews#Uncle Robby Mathews#Miss Cindy#Grandmother Donna Carrier#Fairfield Elementary#Academic All State Honors#Played Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Montana Stateypradio.org

Field Days: Unloading The Hives In Montana

On this episode of Field Days, Yellowstone County commercial beekeeper Todd Larson unloads hives in Carbon County from a tractor trailer coming from California, where his bees have spent the spring pollinating almonds. Field Days is an award-winning weekly audio diary following the day-to-day life of agricultural producers in Montana,...
Montana StateBillings Gazette

Letter to the editor: Montana needs Tester’s Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act

Montana contains countless miles of cool, clean rivers that provide world-class fishing opportunities attracting anglers from across the country. Looking at the wealth of opportunity found here today, many anglers would be hard pressed to imagine there was a time that was any different. However, the legendary status that Montana’s fisheries hold in many anglers’ minds is a direct result of strong conservation efforts enacted by local Montanans.
Fairfield, MTPosted by
Fairfield News Alert

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Fairfield

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fairfield: 1. Work from Home, Ambitious Sales Reps Agents Sales Managers; 2. Manager- Exercise Equipment; 3. Parts and Warranty Clerk; 4. Customer Representative Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $12-$22/Hr; 5. Packager Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 6. SALARY PAID OTR COMPANY DRIVER **PAY INCREASED**; 7. CDL-A Company Drivers | OTR Open Deck Division | 6 Mos. Exp. | Top Driver Earn $90K+; 8. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Choteau); 9. CDL-A Tanker Truck Driver Jobs - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Choteau); 10. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,041 per week;
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana reports 52 COVID-19 cases in Sunday update

Montana reported 52 COVID-19 cases in an update Sunday to the state case mapping and information website. Statewide, there are 1,036 active cases and a total of 1,598 Montanans have died because of COVID-19. Total cases in Montana have reached 110,685. The number of vaccine doses administered had reached 770,993...
Fairfield, MTFairfield Sun Times

The Story Of Kirby The Duck

Sometimes we forget that every day we come to work in what is more than an office. This old cinder-block building is a little bit time capsule and a little bit museum. And we never know when we’ll come across another bit of history. Take, for instance, the above photograph.
Fairfield, MTFairfield Sun Times

Town Office Gets Creative To Support Pool Improvements

Fairfield’s Ernie Thorn Pool needs improvements. The old diving board had to be removed, and due to state regulations, it cannot be replaced. Instead, the town plans to install a swimming pool slide. The town felt like that was something that the residents… taxpayers… should be burdened with, so Town...
Fairfield, MTPosted by
Fairfield News Alert

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Fairfield

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Fairfield: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,236 per week; 2. Truck Driver - Dollar Tree - Direct Job Placement; 3. Dock Worker Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $18-$36/Hr; 4. CDL-A Truck Drivers Needed Now - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Choteau); 5. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available; 6. Labor Delivery Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,041 per week; 8. Registered Nurse - Cath Lab - 13 Week Contract ($1970/wk) - COVID-19 Need;
Choteau, MThilinetoday.com

Man Arrested in Connection with Choteau Fire

CHOTEAU, Mont. (NMB) – A man has been arrested in connection with an April fire at the Gunther Apartment building in Choteau. KTVH was first to report that Dennis Jackson, 55, is facing charges of arson and criminal endangerment. Teton County Sheriff Keith Van Setten alleges that Jackson caused the...
Fairfield, MTPosted by
K96 FM

FUN In The Sun In Fairfield!

Fairfield is in need of lifeguards for the pool this SUMMER! Here's the deal, the DEADLINE is TODAY (Friday!) Don't worry about a thing...your application should be turned in to the town office by 4 o'clock this afternoon. What's more FUN in the summer than scoring a "gig on the water!)
Montana StateFairfield Sun Times

Three Town Employees Earn Nominations From Montana Rural Water

It’s not unusual for one, maybe two, of our Town of Fairfield employees to earn recognition for a job well done. That’s just the kind of people we have making sure the town “works” on a daily basis. But to have three town crew members to earn nominations by the...