Trysten Mark Fellers, 22, of Fairfield, was killed very early May 14, 2021 in a homicide while trying to prevent drunk driving. Trysten was born September 21, 1998 in Great Falls, Montana to Rory and Earl (Sonny) Fellers of Fairfield, MT, their only child. He grew up in Fairfield, moving with his parents to the family farm in 2008. Summers were spent helping gramps put up hay, fishing in the ponds with his best friend Dawson, and driving trucks around the place.