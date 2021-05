Darrell Williams (Rams UDFA 2015, South Florida) I don't think former Iowa left tackle, Alaric Jackson, adds much to the OL room for the Rams. My NFL comp for him is Williams, who was with the Rams from 2015 to 2017. There was a different tackle who also was named Darrell Williams, who went to Western Kentucky and was on the Rams PS in 2018. The player I'm talking about played at USF and started the final regular season game in 2017 against the Niners when the Rams rested their starters for the playoffs. After he was with the Rams, Williams was briefly in the CFL, then he retired from football.