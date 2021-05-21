newsbreak-logo
Man charged in Thursday shooting

By Special to The News Herald
Morganton News Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged after a shooting on Thursday in Morganton. Kenneth Aubrey Reed, 61, of Morganton, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to a press release from Burke County Sherriff’s Office. Reed called 911 on Thursday and said he had shot his...

morganton.com
Morganton, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Morganton, NC
County
Burke County, NC
Burke County, NC
Crime & Safety
