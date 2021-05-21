Raiders Cut DL David Irving

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders announced that they have released DL David Irving on Friday. Irving, 27, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2015. He was waived at the start of the regular season and later added to the Chiefs’ practice squad.

