Albert "Junior" Jannusch
Albert Carl Jannusch Jr. (Junior to most), 99, passed away Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at Glacier Care Center in Cut Bank with family at his side. Junior came into the world on November 26, 1921 in Choteau. His parents were Albert "Burt" Carl Jannusch Sr. and Beulah Mae Jannusch (Johns) who both moved to Montana during the homestead era of the early 1900's, Burt from Wisconsin and Beulah from Missouri. They eventually settled in the Pendroy/Porter Bench region of Teton County and engaged in farming.