Albert "Junior" Jannusch

American Red Cross Blood Drives are scheduled for next week in our Golden Triangle. The first one will be in Cut Bank on Tuesday, from 9 to 3, at the the Northern Rockies Medical Center. On Wednesday, you'll have an opportunity to donate the "Gift of Life" at the Civic Center between 11 & 5:30. Thursday's blood drive will be set up at the Pavilion in the park in Choteau, also from 11 & 5:30.