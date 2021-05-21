Stephen Curry’s Scoring Prop: Golden State Warriors’ Star Has Highest Mark of the NBA Season

Stephen Curry has never been one to boast about personal accolades, with the sharpshooter’s game clearly speaking for itself, particularly this season. Curry concluded the 2020-21 regular season with a game-high 46-point performance in the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies, helping the squad earn eighth place in the Western Conference, and a spot in the Play-In Tournament that will determine the final two playoff berths. Curry’s productivity earned him the top scoring average this season (32.0 ppg), subsequently edging out the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal who finished at 31.3 ppg, becoming the oldest player to win the league scoring crown since Michael Jordan, at 35 (1997-98).