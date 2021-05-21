newsbreak-logo
NBA

Stephen Curry's Scoring Prop: Golden State Warriors' Star Has Highest Mark of the NBA Season

By Malik Smith
actionnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStephen Curry’s scoring ability has been on video game levels for years. But there’s something different about him this season. Curry led the NBA in scoring, averaging 32 points per game, and has looked like Kobe Bryant in 2006 at some points of the season, specifically during the past 24 games. Over that stretch, Curry has averaged 36.9 points per game shooting 49% from the field and 43% on 3-pointers (14.8 attempts).

Related
NBAPress Democrat

Stephen Curry makes 11 3s, scores 49 points to help Warriors roll

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 49 points in 29 minutes and matched his season best with 11 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-97 on Saturday night. Curry shot 14 of 26 overall and 11 of 21 beyond the arc while fans serenaded him...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Stephen Curry Named Western Conference Player of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for May, the NBA announced today. Curry, who was previously named the Western Conference Player of the Month for April, is the first Warrior ever to win the award in back-to-back months. He has won the award nine times during his career and it represents the 13th time a Warrior has garnered the monthly recognition.
NBADaily Democrat

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA’s MVP award. James’ flattery comes ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry’s Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. “Just look at what he’s done this year,” James told reporters after...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Ja Morant: There’s ‘No Debate’ That Warriors’ Stephen Curry Should Be 2020-21 NBA MVP

Ja Morant may have lost to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, but that didn't impact his thoughts on the 2020-21 NBA MVP race. Curry dropped 46 points to secure this season's scoring title, beating out Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal. The seven-time All-Star was averaging 31.8 points on 48.3 percent shooting overall and 42.1 percent from beyond the arc.
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors’ Draymond Green Says Stephen Curry Should be NBA MVP: ‘Look at His Value’

Draymond Green made his case for Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry to win the 2020-21 NBA MVP award Friday. Speaking to Sam Amick of The Athletic, Green expressed his belief that Curry is the most valuable player in the NBA this season based on the fact that he has elevated a team that finished with the worst record in the league last season. Green said: "And the word MVP is an acronym for Most Valuable Player—Most Valuable Player.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Ja Morant, Grizzlies topple Stephen Curry, Warriors in OT, advance to face Jazz

Ja Morant made consecutive jumpers in the final 48 seconds of overtime and scored 35 points, Memphis had an answer for every Stephen Curry flurry, and the Grizzlies are headed back to the playoffs for the first time in four years after holding off the Golden State Warriors 117-112 on Friday night in a thrilling play-in game. Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:50 left in OT for Golden State only to see Xavier Tillman answer with a baseline 3 moments later.
NBANBA

Twice Is Nice: Stephen Curry Captures Regular Season Scoring Title

Stephen Curry has never been one to boast about personal accolades, with the sharpshooter’s game clearly speaking for itself, particularly this season. Curry concluded the 2020-21 regular season with a game-high 46-point performance in the Warriors’ win over the Grizzlies, helping the squad earn eighth place in the Western Conference, and a spot in the Play-In Tournament that will determine the final two playoff berths. Curry’s productivity earned him the top scoring average this season (32.0 ppg), subsequently edging out the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal who finished at 31.3 ppg, becoming the oldest player to win the league scoring crown since Michael Jordan, at 35 (1997-98).
NBAawesemo.com

NBA Player Props for Tonight: Stephen Curry Picks & Predictions | 5/19/21

The NBA play-in tournament is officially off and running, and so too are our postseason NBA player props. Tonight the attention shifts to the Western Conference with two more games on tap. The San Antonio Spurs will tangle with the Memphis Grizzlies in an elimination game before the Golden State Warriors battle the Los Angeles Lakers in a true “play-in” game. Making an NBA prediction on the outcome of the games themselves is one thing, but don’t forget about player props! Read on for Wednesday’s best NBA betting props for DeMar DeRozan, Stephen Curry and Dennis Schroder.
NBAABC News

Stephen Curry claims second scoring title as Warriors clinch No. 8 seed

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is the NBA's scoring king for the 2020-21 season. An 11-foot floater late in the first quarter of Sunday's 113-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies gave Curry enough points to clinch the scoring title over Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal. After...
NBApilotonline.com

Matchups are mostly set for the NBA’s new play-in tournament, while Stephen Curry wraps up his 2nd scoring title

The NBA’s new play-in tournament begins Tuesday night, and it took until the 146th and final day of this compressed season to determine who is going where for the playoffs. The Eastern Conference matchups are set: The No. 7 Boston Celtics will host the No. 8 Washington Wizards, and the No. 9 Indiana Pacers host the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets in the NBA’s first elimination game this season. Both of those games are Tuesday.