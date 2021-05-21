Stephen Curry’s Scoring Prop: Golden State Warriors’ Star Has Highest Mark of the NBA Season
Stephen Curry's scoring ability has been on video game levels for years. But there's something different about him this season. Curry led the NBA in scoring, averaging 32 points per game, and has looked like Kobe Bryant in 2006 at some points of the season, specifically during the past 24 games. Over that stretch, Curry has averaged 36.9 points per game shooting 49% from the field and 43% on 3-pointers (14.8 attempts).