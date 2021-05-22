newsbreak-logo
NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Against Warriors

By Ben Stinar
AllPacers
 1 day ago

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 on Wednesday night to advance to the last play-in game.

They will be facing off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Golden State on Friday evening.

The winner of the game heads on to face the Utah Jazz in a seven-game series for the regular NBA Playoffs.

The loser of the game has their season ended and heads into a long off-season.

For the game, the Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies in Golden State on Friday, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
  • PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
  • LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
AllPacers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Indiana Pacers

Lebron James
1460 ESPN Yakima

Curry is Scoring Champ, Warriors Beat Grizzlies for 8 Seed

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan in 1998, finishing with 46 points as the Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament’s eighth and ninth spots. The Warriors wrapped up the No. 8 seed and will visit the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, while Memphis finishes at No. 9 and will host the Spurs on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Curry averaged 32 points during his second 2,000-point season.
NBASkySports

WATCH FREE LIVE NBA: Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

Golden State's plan got a lot simpler after Memphis' come-from-behind win over the Kings on Thursday night. Their season finale against the Grizzlies team currently tied with them will decide the head-to-head tie-breaker - and therefore eighth place. Whoever wins finishes eighth and the loser slides to ninth. While both...
NBAvegasodds.com

NBA News and Notes, May 16: Season Ends, Warriors vs Lakers in Play-In

The Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies, securing No.8 in the West. Portland Trail Blazers were better than the Denver Nuggets, clinching the sixth seed in the same conference. Washington Wizards secured the eighth spot in the East, defeating the Charlotte Hornets in a direct matchup. The regular part...
NBAwarriorscentral.com

No. 7 Los Angeles Will Host No. 8 Golden State in Play-In Clash

Golden State on night in the Western Conference play-in with the winner taking the seventh seed and a spot against Phoenix and the loser having to play another game to determine the eighth seed. WARRIORS 113 GRIZZLIES 101 SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry became the oldest scoring champion since Michael Jordan at age 35 in 1998, finishing with 46 points as Golden State held off Memphis in a regular-season finale that determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots.
NBANBC Sports

Kerr willing to extend Steph up to 40 minutes in playoffs

Plenty of Warriors fans got what they had long been asking for on Sunday, when Steve Kerr put Steph Curry back into Golden State's 113-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies with 9:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, well in advance of Curry's typical time to re-enter in the final frame. The Dubs entered the fourth with a 17-point lead, but the Grizzlies opened on an 8-0 run, and Kerr decided he couldn't wait any longer.
AllPacers

Gambler Wagers Six-Figures in Grizzlies Spurs Game

The Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs are about to begin their play-in game in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday evening. The two teams are in a one-and-done situation where the loser has their season ended, and the winner advances on to play the loser of the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers' game.
NBAnewsradioklbj.com

Stephen Curry wins 2nd NBA scoring title to help Golden State Warriors clinch 8th place in Western Conference

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors secured eighth place in the Western Conference with a 113-101 victory over the Grizzlies, their sixth win in a row. Curry also secured the NBA scoring title for the season with this first-quarter basket, part of a 46-point effort in which Curry earned a career-high 36 shots (making 16) and 22 3-point attempts. He also had nine assists and seven rebounds, and accounted for 40.7 percent of the Warriors’ points.
NBABleacher Report

Blazers Clinch No. 6 Seed in 2021 NBA Playoffs; Will Face Nuggets in 1st Round

The Portland Trail Blazers are going to the postseason and avoided the Western Conference play-in tournament in the process. Portland clinched its spot in the playoffs Sunday when they defeated the Denver Nuggets. Here is a look at where the Trail Blazers stack up in the Western Conference playoff and...
NBADaily Democrat

NBA play-in tournament tracker: Warriors-Grizzlies game will decide fates

The Warriors’ final game of the regular season will determine their position in the NBA’s play-in tournament. It became official Thursday night as the Memphis Grizzlies came back to beat the Sacramento Kings, moving up to tie the Warriors for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies erased an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Kings, eliminating them from playoff picture.
The Oregonian

NBA Western Conference playoff race, standings watch: Trail Blazers, Warriors, Grizzlies, Spurs notch wins

It’s down to the final week of the NBA regular season, and the jockeying for positioning in the Western Conference playoff race continues. The sixth-place Portland Trail Blazers (40-29) shook off the Houston Rockets for a 140-129 victory on Monday to move within a half game of the fifth-place Dallas Mavericks (40-28). The Blazers also took a 1 1/2-game lead over the seventh-place Los Angeles Lakers (38-30). Both the Mavericks and Lakers were idle on Monday and next play Tuesday.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Steph Curry’s 46 points clinch scoring title and eighth seed for Golden State

The victory saw the Warriors wrap up eighth spot, while Memphis finish the regular season in ninth. The Washington Wizards completed the stellar late turnaround of their season by locking up eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 115-110 win against the Charlotte Hornets. After starting the year 17-32 and seemingly no chance of making the playoffs, the Wizards ended the year 17-7 to finish ahead of the Indiana Pacers, who beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 on Sunday. Washington now look forward to a play-in tournament clash with the Boston Celtics to determine the seventh seed, while the Hornets and Pacers collide in the other play-in fixture, with the eventual eighth seed going on to meet the top-seed Philadelphia 76ers, who ended their regular season by defeating the Orlando Magic 128-117.
NBAdarnews.com

Lakers-Warriors set for 7-8 play-in clash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- LeBron James scored 25 points before he appeared to mildly aggravate a right ankle injury and the Los Angeles Lakers closed out the regular season with a 110-98 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. While the victory was the Lakers' fifth straight, it...
NBAESPN

Lakers vs Warriors 5/19/2021Moneyline, Total, Stats, & Betting Odds

The Golden State Warriors (39-33) visit the Los Angeles Lakers (42-30) on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The matchup tips off at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Lakers vs Warriors (-5, 221) The Lakers knocked off the Pelicans 110-98 in their last contest on Sunday. LeBron James totaled a team-high 25 points to help lead the team to victory. They covered the spread as 9.5-point favorites, and the teams combined to go under the 222.5 point total.
NBAwagertalk.com

Spurs vs Grizzlies NBA Playoff Picks and Predictions

Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs have won the NBA Championship five times, so it’s a little unusual to see him in a “win or go home” situation just to qualify for the playoffs. San Antonio is a 4-point road underdog at Memphis this evening, with the total sitting at 223 points. The Gold Sheet offers their NBA betting preview for the Western Conference showdown between the Spurs and Grizzlies.
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Utah Jazz Donovan Mitchell Injury Update

The Utah Jazz will hopefully have All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell for their first playoff game on Sunday. The Jazz will host the Golden State Warriors or Memphis Grizzlies, depending on who wins their play-in game on Friday evening at Golden State. Mitchell missed the final 16-games of the season for...