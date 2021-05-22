NBA Playoffs: Grizzlies' Starting Lineup Against Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the San Antonio Spurs 100-96 on Wednesday night to advance to the last play-in game.

They will be facing off against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in Golden State on Friday evening.

The winner of the game heads on to face the Utah Jazz in a seven-game series for the regular NBA Playoffs.

The loser of the game has their season ended and heads into a long off-season.

For the game, the Grizzlies have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Warriors are 4.5-point favorites against the Grizzlies in Golden State on Friday, according to FanDuel.

