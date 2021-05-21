newsbreak-logo
Real Madrid-Villarreal: league title to be decided on final weekend

realmadrid.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadrid must win and hope that Atlético fail to do so away to Valladolid in order to retain the league title (6pm CEST). The moment of truth has finally come - Real Madrid will battle it out today on the final matchday of the season for the chance to clinch the league title. The Whites hosts Villarreal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium (6pm CEST) knowing full well that only a win will do. Madrid will then have to hope that Valladolid can get a result in their home at against Atletico Madrid at the José Zorrilla stadium, where the hosts will be fighting to stay in the division. If the rojiblancos win they will be crowned champions, but if they draw or lose, Zinedine Zidane’s side will lift their 35th league title trophy, providing they beat Villarreal.

www.realmadrid.com
