Author’s Note: this was written before Tuesday night’s game. Stats are all from Tuesday morning. Paul Goldschmidt has had a shaky start to the season. As of Tuesday afternoon (before that game-breaking HR in extras last night), Goldy had a .246/.289/.396 slash line with a .299 wOBA and a 92 wRC+. That makes him just slightly better than replacement level a little over a month into the season, with solid defense. Goldy was acquired at a steep price in prospects and extended for a hefty financial sum. The Cardinals are counting on him to be an elite producer now and for several more years.