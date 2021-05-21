newsbreak-logo
Golf

The new custom driver that has Phil Mickelson atop the PGA Championship

By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
PGA Tour
 5 days ago

Phil Mickelson carded six birdies in Round 2 to get to 5 under at the PGA Championship. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Kiawah Island is the longest course in major championship history so it should be no surprise that a new driver has been key to Phil Mickelson’s success halfway through the PGA Championship.

