newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Can the 49ers really trade for Julio Jones? How and why they could (and should)

By Jacob Hutchinson
knbr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHow much is too much for an aging, but all-time great wide receiver? That’s the question Kyle Shanahan and the now first-round-pick-deprived (for the next two years) 49ers are likely wrestling with. According to a recent report from The Athletic, the Atlanta Falcons would like to trade Jones, and may...

www.knbr.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
Julio Jones
Person
Jimmie Ward
Person
George Kittle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Eagles#The Atlanta Falcons#Athletic#Quarterback#Defenses#Lance Reps#San Francisco#Super Bowl Contenders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
USA Today
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Julio Jones to the Vikings Makes No Sense

First of all, there has been no reliable report or source suggesting Julio Jones will be traded to the Vikings. There has just been a bunch of big talk on Twitter about the possibility of a trade between Minnesota and Atlanta, involving Julio Jones, and Harrison Smith or Anthony Barr. Why would the Vikings give up a valuable piece of their defense for a highly paid aging wide receiver? The idea of it seems fun, but it’s absolutely an out of the box, made up scenario, that doesn’t make sense for either team.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

DeAndre Hopkins willing to restructure contract for Julio Jones

DeAndre Hopkins admittedly relishes the idea of fellow wide receiver Julio Jones joining him on the Arizona Cardinals. Hopkins, in fact, showed his hand Friday on social media. "Somebody at the gym asked me would I restructure my contract for Julio?" Hopkins wrote on Twitter. He then added a gif...
NFLknbr.com

Peter King gives two reasons why 49ers leaned into Mac Jones rumors

The 49ers fooled just about everyone. At this point that much is clear. The question that remains is: Why?. San Francisco had an overwhelming majority of NFL news breakers and draft analysts believing they were going to select Alabama’s Mac Jones with the No. 3 overall pick in last month’s NFL draft. They ended up selecting Trey Lance, and admitted after the fact that they were perfectly pleased not to discount the Jones rumors during the draft process.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers QBs Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo getting along as expected

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Trey Lance reported to 49ers rookie mini camp and shared his interactions with the veteran quarterback. More San Francisco 49ers News. 'They're awesome': Trey Lance discusses finally meeting Jimmy Garoppolo, other...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Peter King weighs in on the 49ers’ secrecy heading into the draft

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Even Trey Lance had no idea that the San Francisco 49ers intended to draft him with the No. 3 overall pick. The team was very secretive following a massive trade on March 26. Everyone knew it was for a quarterback, but no one knew which quarterback it would be. There was still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the 49ers' plan.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers Foundation Announces 30th Anniversary Celebration

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Timed perfectly with the organization's 75th Anniversary, the Foundation's 30th Anniversary campaign includes a commemorative logo and year-long event calendar. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt announces jersey...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

ESPN’s Bowen believes Trey Lance to the 49ers is a perfect fit

8 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. ESPN's Matt Bowen wrote a feature that looks at the rookies from the 2021 draft class that ended up landing with the perfect fit. The writer notes how important scheme fit and coaching are to the development of a young player. Match a prospect with the perfect coach or system for the said prospect, and you have an ideal fit.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers rookie QB Trey Lance reveals prediction for Madden NFL rating

461 shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Players around the NFL are often disappointed by their Madden NFL video game ratings, pleading with the game manufacturer, EA Sports, to give them a boost. The Checkdown asked some...
NFLCBS Sports

Falcons' Eli Ankou: Agrees to deal with Falcons

Ankou has signed with the Falcons, John Deighton of the Falcons' official site reports. Ankou impressed at the team's mini-camp and earned a contract as a result. He has 27 games of NFL experience under his belt split between the Jaguars, Browns and Cowboys.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Austin Watkins was 49ers best undrafted free-agent signing

Of all the 49ers’ undrafted free agents in 2021, UAB wide receiver Austin Watkins has the best opportunity to make a sizable impact. Following their selection of eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers only had a handful of open spots available to round out the 90-man offseason roster.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

QB Trey Lance speaks with reporters ahead of 49ers rookie minicamp

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Trey Lance spoke with reporters ahead of the team's three-day rookie minicamp. Here is everything that he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
NFLSportsBook Review

Is Jimmy Garoppolo Willing to Help Trey Lance in San Francisco?

Weeks before the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers traded 12 spots up with plans in mind to draft another quarterback. Head coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t give current QB1 Jimmy Garoppolo a call until after the breaking news had circulated Twitter. Shanahan told Garoppolo that he wanted to give him some competition. However a blockbuster trade like that screams “replacement,” and Garoppolo wasn’t too happy about it. But, when draft day rolled around and the 49ers selected North Dakota State product, Trey Lance, at No. 3 overall, Garoppolo was the first to text him and congratulate him.
NFLFresno Bee

Analysis: The 49ers get key prime-time TV slots, but showdowns loom in new schedule

Here’s a first look and our initial thoughts about the 49ers’ 2021 regular season schedule that was released Wednesday. @ Detroit Lions, Sunday 9/12, 10 a.m. PST (FOX) Among the reasons the Rams were not enamored with Jared Goff was his play against the 49ers, who went 4-0 against him and the Rams the last two seasons. Now Goff, whose last start against San Francisco was his worst in 2020, begins his next chapter with the Lions against his former divisional tormentors. Detroit traded Matt Stafford for Goff and L.A.’s next two first-round draft picks, meaning this game will likely be the first for Goff as a bridge quarterback for the Lions’ first-year coach and general manager combo, Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes. The 49ers are already 7-point favorites, which seems nuts given how emotionally charged Ford Field could be with fans in the building for the first time since 2019.