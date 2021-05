EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. MARQUETTE — For more than 25 years, Marquette Community Theater has been entertaining audiences with its productions, and is about to do it again with its latest show, “The Button” by Ben Starr. Members of the theater group produce plays mainly for the satisfaction of being in the limelight, said director Marty Martello. They receive no pay. The play, which has been in production two months, is a comedy that explores some of the basic tenets of human nature. The plot revolves around an overly nervous man named Frank, portrayed by Don Nelson of Sawyer Air Force Base, who plots to kill his ex-wife’s lawyer.