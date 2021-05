The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island is ready to make some waves starting Thursday when the 2021 PGA Championship tees off on the South Carolina coast. It will be the longest course ever to host a major championship, at a stunning 7,876 yards, and the wind off the Atlantic can wreak havoc. Two-time winner Rory McIlroy, who won his first PGA Championship on this course in 2012, is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2021 PGA Championship odds from William Hill Sportsbook. World No. 2 Justin Thomas and third-ranked Jon Rahm are the 14-1 co-second favorites, while No. 1 Dustin Johnson is at 20-1, behind Jordan Spieth (16-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (16-1).