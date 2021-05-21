More on Financial Town Meeting

newsbreak-logo
Politics

By PS Wood
Block Island Times
 2 days ago

There is much to applaud in Melanie Blane Wilk’s letter (and now Everett’s) concerning the vote at the recent Financial Town Meeting. In it, she examined at considerable length the controversial purchase of the “Overlook” property, paid for in part with local taxes on top of conservation money. Well and good. But her conclusion (like Everett’s) in its “them” against “us” tone, left me troubled: She wished that if only more “locals” – presumably those who shared her admirable island pedigree – had shown up, the vote to approve “easily could have gone the other way.”

