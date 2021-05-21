More on Financial Town Meeting

The Spring Town Meeting, which was supposed to be held Saturday, has been postponed. An announcement posted on the town website reads: Due to the unpredictability of this weekend’s weather forecast and in anticipation of COVID restrictions being lifted, Town Meeting is being postponed to Monday, June 7th at 6:00PM. Town Meeting will take place at Seekonk High School in the auditorium with additional seating in the gymnasium. With social distancing restrictions and capacity limits lifted, we are confident that this option will allow for maximum participation to any who wish to be in attendance. We hope you can appreciate how challenging preparations have been for this year’s Annual Town Meeting and we thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate this rapidly changing landscape.