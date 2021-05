And I'm Mary Louise Kelly in Washington, where if you head to the gas station two blocks from my house, you will find handwritten empty signs taped to the pumps. Thousands of gas stations have run dry, mostly across southeastern states - this following the cyberattack that forced Colonial Pipeline to shut down. Now, that pipeline delivers nearly half the gasoline and jet fuel for the U.S. east coast. It is now running again, but the attack highlights the vulnerability of America's critical infrastructure. And it has led, along with other recent breaches, to President Biden signing a new executive order on cybersecurity. Well, the senior White House adviser in charge of the cyber response is Anne Neuberger, and she joins us now from the White House.