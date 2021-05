College golf’s championship season rolls on to regionals this week, with the women first to play. The four regional championship sites each feature 18 teams and six individuals (72 teams and 24 individuals, total), with play beginning Monday, May 10 and ending Wednesday, May 12. The top six teams (24 total) and the low three individuals (12 total) not on a qualifying team from each regional will advance to the NCAA Division I Women’s Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 21-26.