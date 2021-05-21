newsbreak-logo
Cisco vs. Arista: Which Networking Stock is a Better Buy?

Cover picture for the articleThe adoption of a hybrid working culture, increased demand for cybersecurity, and the commercial availability of 5G technology are driving the networking industry’s growth. Thus, popular networking stocks Cisco (CSCO) and Arista (ANET) are poised to deliver significant returns in the coming months. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now. Read on.Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. Its offerings include infrastructure platforms, applications, security and other products.

Stocksfintechzoom.com

MSFT Stock – Dow jumps nearly 150 points on gains for shares of Cisco, Microsoft

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Monday morning with shares of Cisco and Microsoft seeing positive gains for the price-weighted average. Shares of Cisco. have contributed to the index’s intraday rally, as the Dow. DJIA,. +0.57%. is trading 144 points higher (0.4%). Cisco’s shares have gained $1.10 (2.1%) while...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) & Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Critical Analysis

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk. Insider and Institutional Ownership. 84.4% of CEVA shares are held by...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market 2021-2029 New Product Launches, Increasing Number of Government Initiatives | Akamai Technologies, Amazon Web Services, CDNetworks, Google

Global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market research conducted by Market.biz outlines the extent, dynamics, and controlling factors that affect the growth of the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market. This study is a detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of what is driving and challenging the Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) markets around the world. This study provides a detailed analysis of the current state of the global Cloud Content Delivery Network (CDN) market and forecasts overall growth prospects and key factors across key regional markets. The report contains a vast amount of market data collected with the help of various primary and secondary research methods. The data is filtered using several industry-based analytical techniques.
BusinessWebProNews

ServiceNow Expands Microsoft Partnership to Protect Data

ServiceNow is extending its partnership with Microsoft to help protect organization’s data. ServiceNow provides a cloud-based, SaaS platform that provides workflows for organizations. As pandemic and post-pandemic hybrid workflows become the norm, secure, digital workflows are more important than ever. The company is expanding its partnership with Microsoft to include...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Converged Infrastructure Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Hitachi Vantara, Dell, VMware, Pivot3, Huawei, Microsoft

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Converged Infrastructure Market Outlook to 2025.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Converged Infrastructure market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Converged Infrastructure Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsinvesting.com

NVIDIA Earnings Preview: Data Center Business, Supply Constraints In Focus

Reports Q1 2022 results on Wednesday, May 26, after the close. The strong rebound in NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares from the March dip suggests that one of the largest U.S. chipmakers is successfully navigating the supply constraints which are choking growth in the overall industry. If that’s the case, the company...
RetailForbes

This Retail Stock Is A Better Buying Opportunity Than Target

We believe that Dollar General (NYSE: DG) is currently better valued than Target (NYSE: TGT). Target’s current market cap-to-operating income ratio of 17x is higher than levels of 14x for Dollar General. But does this gap in valuation make sense? We don’t think so, especially if we look at the fundamentals of these companies. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues, operating income, and the market cap-to-operating income ratio for these companies. Our dashboard Better Bet Than Target: Pay Less To Get More From DG has more details – parts of which are summarized below.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Data Encryption Market Still Has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Centrify, NetIQ, Sailpoint Technologies, Google, Ping Identity

The latest independent research document on Global Data Encryption examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Data Encryption market report advocates analysis of Broadcom, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Dell EMC, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Sailpoint Technologies Inc, Google, Ping Identity Corporation, Centrify Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, Amazon, Okta, Onelogin Inc, Alibaba, Hitachi ID Systems, IDMWORKS & Thales Group.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Insurance Fraud Detection Software Market to Evolve in Near Future 2026 by focuses on major key players FICO, IBM, SAS Institute, Experian, LexisNexis, FRISS, SAP, Fiserv, ACI Worldwide, Simility, Kount, Software AG

The Insurance Fraud Detection Software Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to ReportsWeb. According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of...
StocksNASDAQ

Ditch Dogecoin: These Stocks Are Infinitely Better Buys

Investing in the stock market isn't hard. The difficult part is being patient and allowing your investment theses to play out over time. History pretty conclusively shows that the longer you remain invested, the more likely it is that you'll generate wealth. But over the past decade, this buy-and-hold thesis...
MarketsDallas News

The Motley Fool: IBM is betting on a ‘hybrid cloud’

Looking for a stock with plenty of growth potential and a fat dividend? Consider International Business Machines, with a dividend recently yielding over 4.5%. IBM’s legacy business lines have struggled for years, and that’s been keeping the stock depressed. But it’s spinning off its managed infrastructure business by the end of this year. This will leave the new entity more focused on what it describes as “the $1 trillion hybrid cloud opportunity.”
Marketsatlantanews.net

Dark Analytics Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2026 | Veritas, Commvault, Globanet, Zoomdata, Cohesity, Symantec, Micro Focus

HTF MI added a new research study on Global Dark Analytics Market in its repository, aims to offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the worldwide business orientation and overall outlook. Dark Analytics Market study highlights recent market insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of the products and services offering along with impact due to macro-economic headwinds and matured western countries slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning are evaluated on the market size, % share, % growth and trending influencing factors, challenges Pre and Post 2020 Impact on Dark Analytics Market. With this study you are entitled to see competitive situation showcasing leaders by % market share and the emerging players by highest growth rate. Some of the players that are included as part of study are Zoomdata, Cohesity, Symantec, Micro Focus, Esdebe Consultancy, Datameer, Levi, Ray & Shoup, SAP, Dell EMC, Commvault, Globanet, Veritas, Formcept, Quantta Analytics, Datumize, Teradata, Amazon Web Services, Komprise, SynerScope, AvePoint, SAS, IBM, IRI, Microsoft & Lattice.
Marketsmanometcurrent.com

Global Connected Healthcare Market Future opportunities 2021-2028||Allscripts Healthcare, LLC and/or its affiliates, Apple Inc., Medtronic, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Microlife Corporation

An exhaustive study of the competitive landscape of the market has been provided in the Connected Healthcare marketing report along with the insights of the companies, financial status, trending developments, mergers, & acquisitions and SWOT analysis. This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. The report studies market risk, market overview, possible challenges, and market opportunities. This market report also makes available comprehensive statistics on important aspects such as growth drivers, challenges and industry prospects. Connected Healthcare business report provides market size by considering 2018 as the base year and an annual forecast until 2028 in terms of revenue (USD Million).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Cisco Systems Stock a Buy?

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) posted better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results following the market close Wednesday. Yet because of management's disappointing outlook for the current quarter, the stock dropped during after-hours trading. The tech giant is still in the midst of a multiyear transition as it shifts its focus away from its legacy...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market Outlook, Trends, Forecast 2021 | Updates & Research By – Intel, Micron Technology, Samsung

The Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Enterprise Flash Storage research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Enterprise Flash Storage Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Intel, Micron Technology, Samsung, SanDisk, Toshiba, Pure Storage Inc., Virident Systems, Inc., Violin Memory Inc., Oracle Corporation, NetApp Inc., EMC Corporation, Kaminario Inc., Nimble Storage Inc., Nimbus Data Systems Inc., Skyera Inc., Tegile Systems, Inc., Western Digital Corporation, WhipTail Technologies, Inc., LSI Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Hybrid Integration Platform Market Significant Growth, Research Trends 2021 | Statistics & Segment By – Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation

The Global Hybrid Integration Platform Market report covers the existing situation and the growth prospects of the worldwide market for the period 2021-2031. The Hybrid Integration Platform research report includes a comprehensive analysis of the market segmented by type, applications, and geographies. The Global Hybrid Integration Platform Market report also comprises a consideration of the key vendors like Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, Dell Boomi, MuleSoft, TIBCO Software, SnapLogic, Liaison technologies, Infomatica, Axway, others operating in the market and a comment on the vendors’ product portfolios.
Technologycoleofduty.com

Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market to Show Tremendous Growth by 2026 | Cisco Systems, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Medical Device Cybersecurity Solutions Market report explains strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are vital for the businesses to take better steps to improve their strategies and thereby effectively retail goods and services. Thus, the consistent and extensive market information of this report will definitely help grow business and improve return on investment (ROI).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Bitcoin or Stocks: Better Buy on the Dip

The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC), has dropped 37% from its all-time high. As of this writing, it's trading hands at around $41,000 per token. By contrast, the stock market averages aren't down anywhere near that much. The Nasdaq Composite Index is down roughly 4%, and the S&P 500 is down less than 2%. Nevertheless, even though I own Bitcoin personally, in this article I'm going to argue that stocks are the better buy right now.
ElectronicsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: NVIDIA vs. Texas Instruments

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are two of the world's most well-known chipmakers. NVIDIA is the largest producer of high-end gaming and data center GPUs, while Texas Instruments manufactures lower-end analog and embedded chips for various industries. I compared these two stocks last August and said that NVIDIA's underlying...