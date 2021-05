May 14, 1946, in The Star: Jewelry amounting to $1,000 or more in value was stolen from one counter of Moorefield Jewelry Co., 1027 Noble St., last night after 10 o’clock, police reported today. A search is widespread for the thieves who entered the store via an opening over the rear roof and lowered themselves through a large fan vent. Authorities say the dollar amount lost in the burglary might exceed that of any previous robbery here in the last several years, and the crime appears to have been the well-planned work of professionals.