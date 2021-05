The district track and field meets are arriving in the Western Treasure Valley. This weekend the 2A Western Idaho Conference (WIC) and the 3A Snake River Valley (SRV) conferences are scheduled to have their district track meets later this week. The SRV will be hosting their districts on Thursday, May 13 through Friday, May 14; the WIC hosts their districts Friday, May 14 through Saturday, May 15. This meet will decide which athletes out of each event will continue on to the state track and field meet. Most, but not all, events will consist of a preliminary and a final. Although there are some events that won’t fall under that category.