Danville holds off Northmor, claims sixth straight district title
DANVILLE – Nearly 200 teams enter the Div. IV OHSAA softball tournament each spring. And for the last six seasons, Danville has been one of the final 16 remaining. The Blue Devils added another jewel to their already dynastic crown Thursday, claiming their sixth straight district title with a 9-4 win over Northmor. They will face Newark Catholic at Pickerington Central High School next Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Div. IV regional semifinals.www.knoxpages.com