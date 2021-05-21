newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, OH

Danville holds off Northmor, claims sixth straight district title

By Grant Pepper, Staff Reporter
Knox Pages
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE – Nearly 200 teams enter the Div. IV OHSAA softball tournament each spring. And for the last six seasons, Danville has been one of the final 16 remaining. The Blue Devils added another jewel to their already dynastic crown Thursday, claiming their sixth straight district title with a 9-4 win over Northmor. They will face Newark Catholic at Pickerington Central High School next Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Div. IV regional semifinals.

www.knoxpages.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Local
Ohio Sports
Danville, OH
Sports
City
Danville, OH
Danville, OH
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eighth District#Center Field#School History#Iv Ohsaa#The Blue Devils#The Golden Knights#Newark Catholic#Unlikely Danville#District Championships#Lady Devil Defense#Freshman Jaylyn Smith#Freshmen#Left Field#Sophomore Taryn Mickley#Gold Home#Program History#Spring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Softball
Sports
Blue Devils
News Break
Sports
Related
Mount Vernon News

MVGSL roundup: Smith homers in Danville Feed & Supply win

Danville Feed & Supply got all the runs they needed with three in the first inning. But they added on, cruising to a 12-0 win over Central Ohio Pressure Wash in Mount Vernon Girls Softball League 8U play on Wednesday, May 12, at Memorial Park. Presley Smith came a triple...
Ohio StateAlliance Review

Alliance Aviators lose Gavin Bruni for remainder of the baseball season

Before he heads toward his next baseball endeavor, whether it's to college at Ohio State or to the professional ranks, Alliance High senior pitching ace Gavin Bruni had a vision of helping Alliance enjoy a prosperous 2021 season. "I wanted to help us have a postseason run," he said. Unfortunately...
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

MV grad Williams helps Methodist to DIII women’s golf title

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Maggie Williams had been struggling with her swing going into the NCAA Division III national tournament, held at Forest Akers on May 11–14. After struggling in the first round, she rebounded to move up 76 spots over the next two days and finished with an overall 318 to tie for 21st, helping Methodist University capture its first national championship since 2012 and 26th overall.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Mount Vernon News

Softball roundup: Melick's 2 HRs lead Bulldogs to district semi

Shanda Melick cracked two homers and drove in seven runs to lead East Knox to a 22-0 win in five innings over 18th-seeded Wellington in the second round of the Division IV district tournament on Thursday, May 13, in Howard. Natalie Smith had three hits, four runs and three RBIs;...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
Utica, OHMount Vernon News

Baseball roundup: Bulldogs run win streak to 8

Weston Melick and Bryar Householder continue to do damage at the top of the East Knox lineup. The duo had three hits apiece to lead the Bulldogs to a 13-9 win in eight innings at Coshocton in non-league play on Thursday, May 13. It came two days after they accounted...
Danville, OHMount Vernon News

MVGSL roundup: Hoar leads Danville Vet against Overhead Door

Star Hoar struck out 13 batters in the circle to lead Danville Veterinarian Clinic to a 6-4 win over Overhead Door in Mount Vernon Girls Softball League 10U play on Tuesday, May 11, at Memorial Park. Hoar added two hits at the plate — a triple and a single —...
Knox Pages

Danville High School 2021 Graduate: Aiden James Bell

2021 Senior Spotlights are brought to you by Central Ohio Technical College. Future Plans: Attend Tiffin university on a track scholarship to study environmental science. List Of Extracurriculars: Varsity football. Basketball. Varsity track. Personal Message To Your Senior: You will never be alone! Push hard to achieve your dreams it...
Mount Vernon News

Softball roundup: Tenzos leads Trojans to tourney-opening win

Kaitlyn Tenzos had three hits and three RBIs to lead host Centerburg to a 7-2 win over Fairbanks in the first round of the Division III district tournament on Monday, May 10. Tenzos drove in Amelia Smith, who led off with a single, on a groundout to give the 10th-seeded Trojans a 1-0 lead. She added an RBI double in the third inning to push the lead to 3-0, then capped the scoring with an RBI single in the sixth.
Knox County, OHMount Vernon News

Kenyon roundup: Ladies tennis 4-peats as NCAC's best

The Kenyon College women’s tennis team had no problems capturing their fourth consecutive North Coast Athletic Conference crown with a 6-0 win at DePauw on Saturday, May 8, in Greencastle, Indiana. The Ladies secured a conference-record 19th overall championship. The Ladies, ranked No. 12 nationally throughout the shortened season, improved...
Mount Vernon News

Baseball roundup: Dillon's big fly keeps Utica in LCL race

Josh Dillon hammered a two-run home run to send Utica to a walk-off 8-7 win over Granville in Licking County League play on Monday, May 10, at American Legion Post 92 Field. The win keeps Utica tied with Lakewood in the loss column atop the Cardinal Division standings. Dillon had...
Mount Vernon News

Roundup: Printz, Householder pitch Dogs to wins over Devils

Sam Printz and Bryar Householder turned in two solid pitching performances to lead East Knox to a pair of wins over rival Danville. Printz had six strikeouts in a two-hit, 10-0 six-inning shutout at Danville in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference play on Thursday, May 6. A day earlier, Householder tallied...
Mount Vernon News

Softball roundup: Wine leads Devils over Dogs 10-0

Maddy Wine tossed a two-hit shutout in the circle and had three hits and three RBIs at the plate. Her efforts led the Danville softball team to a 10-0 win in six innings over rival East Knox in Knox Morrow Athletic Conference play on Wednesday, May 5, in Howard. Wine...
Mount Vernon News

College roundup: Sullivan stellar for MVNU softball in Crossroads tourney

MVNU used a couple of huge innings to avoid Crossroads League tournament elimination with a 12-0 win over Spring Arbor in five innings on Thursday, May 6, at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana. Sheridan Sullivan was dominant against Spring Arbor, giving up only one hit all game long while striking...
Knox County, OHKnox Pages

Clear Fork plants its flag on Madison Comprehensive

Clear Fork raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 10-4 win over Madison Comprehensive for an Ohio high school softball victory on May 8. We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1 minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.