Gunman who attacked 2 women, pointed weapon at cop faces several felonies: CPD

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A 29-year-old Chicago man is charged with several felonies after he allegedly went on a rampage in the Loop earlier this week while brandishing a gun. Torey M. Jones on Thursday morning battered a 19-year-old woman in the 100 block of North Wabash Avenue and, in a second incident, pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman and tried to drag her from a vehicle near Randolph and State, police said Friday.