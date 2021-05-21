COMMENTARY: Use of Covid-relief funds should be long-term, realistic and student-centered

How Mental Health Has Suffered During the Pandemic. The mental health of young people has suffered dramatically during the pandemic and isolation faced because of it. A recent, FAIR Health study found that in the beginning months of COVID-19, mental health claim lines for individuals aged 19-22 rose by nearly 80 percent. In June 2020, 74.9 percent of individuals aged 18-24 reported symptoms of at least one mental or behavioral health issue, according to the APA. The APA also found that 79 percent of Gen Z adults said they needed more emotional support during COVID than they received.