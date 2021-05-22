Creativity Out of Chaos: CalArts Producers’ Show Heralds a Promising Animated Future in Uncertain Times
This month, the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) carried on the always highly anticipated tradition of the Character Animation Producers’ Show, held as a virtual showcase presented by the REDCAT theater. Each year, faculty of the prestigious program — which has turned out some of the biggest names in feature and television animation — curates a selection of student films to introduce the latest crop of talent to the industry (and beyond)! This year’s celebration of student achievement is especially poignant, as these emerging animators faced the challenges and changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.www.animationmagazine.net