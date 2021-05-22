Creativity Out of Chaos: CalArts Producers’ Show Heralds a Promising Animated Future in Uncertain Times

My knowledge of The World Ends With You begins and ends with knowing that it’s a popular series people were excited to see would become an anime. Going into a show (or even game) with so little information always leaves me a bit apprehensive. Is the hype worth it? Am I going to be the one person to rain on everyone’s TWEWY parade? It’s a lot of pressure for just three episodes of an anime. But I did it. I watched the premiere episodes of TWEWY The Animation, and I can confidently say I had an interesting time with the anime.