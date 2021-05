FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne’s Board of Public Works approved an agreement with Allen County to move forward with another year of Tox-Away Saturdays. Residents are encouraged to look through cabinets and shelves to get rid of corrosive, toxic, and even ignitable, harmful cleaners. The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is teaming with the Allen County Department of Environmental Management (ACDEM) to bring back Tox-Away Saturdays to make it safe and more accessible to dispose of the hazardous chemicals.