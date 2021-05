We are likely on our way to 9 days in a row with measurable rain. The record is 10. It takes 0.01" of rain at KCI airport to make it official. This rainfall streak has been caused by a persistent tropical flow from the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico which you can see on the map below, valid at 3 PM today. This pattern will breakdown Monday, followed by a different kind of rain producing weather pattern. This different weather pattern could lead to a few totally dry days and heavier rain. You can see an example of this different weather pattern in the map below valid at midnight Wednesday night.