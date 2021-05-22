newsbreak-logo
Washoe County, NV

Local Union Protests Alleged Unfair Treatment Of Bus Employee

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion demonstrators and other organizations gathered to protest alleged unfair treatment of lactating mothers by a bus company on Friday. Protesters greeted public officials at the Washoe County Commission chambers on East Ninth Street, for the Regional Transportation (RTC) Commission meeting. Union officials allege RTC and transit company Keolis treated...

