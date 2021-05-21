Wreaths Across America visits King City

The history of King City High School Auditorium, home of the Robert Stanton Theater, is pretty much known to most residents of South County, and of those who are unaware of its significance they will probably come across this knowledge sometime in their lifetimes. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places back in July of 1991 and has received no little amount of ink over the past couple of decades, and so its story will pass down from generation to generation, which is as it should be with all local fact and lore.