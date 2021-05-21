newsbreak-logo
Wreaths Across America visits King City

By Sean Roney
kingcityrustler.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKING CITY — A mobile educational exhibit from Wreaths Across America visited King City last Friday, during which more than 50 community members learned about the initiative to honor veterans. Three Vietnam veterans also received pins and one wife of a Vietnam veteran was presented with a service recognition at...

kingcityrustler.com
