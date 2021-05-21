The Springs at the Waterfront to offer seniors ‘quality urban lifestyle’

The Springs Living recently announced that it will be building The Springs at The Waterfront, a senior living community situated in Vancouver. Designed as an optimum environment for the health and well-being of residents and staff, The Springs Living is building the community with the intention of being built to LEED Silver certification and FitWel standards, which use evidence-based design and operational strategies to optimize occupant health. The community will include commanding views of the Columbia River and will stand 12 stories high. With approximately 250 residences for those 62 years and older, once it is opened, the community will create more than 100 jobs.