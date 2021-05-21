newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vancouver, WA

The Springs at the Waterfront to offer seniors ‘quality urban lifestyle’

By Editorial Calendar
Vancouver Business Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Springs Living recently announced that it will be building The Springs at The Waterfront, a senior living community situated in Vancouver. Designed as an optimum environment for the health and well-being of residents and staff, The Springs Living is building the community with the intention of being built to LEED Silver certification and FitWel standards, which use evidence-based design and operational strategies to optimize occupant health. The community will include commanding views of the Columbia River and will stand 12 stories high. With approximately 250 residences for those 62 years and older, once it is opened, the community will create more than 100 jobs.

www.vbjusa.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#Restaurants#Assisted Living#Independent Living#The Waterfront#Urban Living#Urban Design#Urban Environments#Indoor Spaces#Health Living#Springs#The Springs Living#Fitwel#Baby Boomers#Fancho S Public House#Gramor Development#Waterfront Vancouver#Community#Columbia River#Multiple Dining Venues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Clark County, WAColumbian

People in Business

Sherrie Jones was hired as executive director of the Southwest Washington Contractors Association. She previously was the executive director of Leadership Clark County and business development director at Camas Meadows Golf Course. The association is comprised of commercial construction professionals. FISH of Vancouver hired Roxie Doty as a volunteer coordinator....
Vancouver, WAKATU.com

Dozer Day returns to Vancouver with construction site drive-thru

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Dozer Day is back! And this year it brought families right in the middle of a construction zone. Dozer Day at the Clark County Fairgrounds was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, however, organizers planned a drive-thru Dozer Day that simulated driving through an active construction zone.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Clark County History: Covington House

Tired of transient teachers for his employees’ children, John McLoughlin, chief factor for the Hudson’s Bay Company at Fort Vancouver, sent to England for a teacher. He got a couple. They traveled from England around Cape Horn, then to the Sandwich Islands (Hawaii), from there sailing the Pacific to the mouth of the Columbia River before arriving at the Hudson’s Bay outpost in 1846.
Clark County, WAlacamasmagazine.com

Permit Activity Continues to Surge as Home Buying Demand Continues

Vancouver, WA –The Building Industry Association of Clark County (BIA) reports another month of surging permit activity in Clark County. Single-family residential (SFR) and town home permits are seeing large gains when looking at year-over-year and annual total data tables published by Clark County’s Community Development Department. This year, 98...
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Vancouver Lake has bright future

Vancouver Lake is all about clean water, wildlife and people, things that improve livability, quality of life, and opportunities for recreation. It’s a bold vision, a legacy project and a long-term investment which is strongly supported by our Clark County legislators, with special thanks to Sen. Annette Cleveland and Reps. Monica Stonier and Sharon Wylie.
Columbian

Fruit Valley Community Learning Center vaccine pod will include youth shots

Clark County Public Health will host a vaccine pod today at the Fruit Valley Community Learning Center with Pfizer doses available to anyone 12 and older. One-dose vaccines from Johnson & Johnson will also be available as an option for those age 16 and older. Those 12 to 15 years...
Timber, ORPosted by
Timber Today

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Check out these Timber-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours: 1. Construction Marketing Director/Office Assistant/Customer Service; 2. Part-Time or Full-Time Sales - Work from Home; 3. Non CDL Delivery Truck Driver; 4. Office Administrator; 5. CDL-A Local Driver; 6. Sales Consultant - Part Time; 7. Be a Nanny/Sitter and Get Paid to Have Fun;
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Move forward, replace bridge

I have been reading about the restart of the Interstate 5 Bridge replacement effort and the struggles (again) with how to address adding transit to the project. I have written to The Columbian before about what I believe are options to address the dilemma (light rail or bus rapid transit) and still believe that adding a “light-rail capable” portion but instead used (for now) to support BRT could help bring all sides together.
Vancouver, WAoregonherald.com

PeaceHealth Southwest luminary event photos and video clips

VANCOUVER, Washington - To celebrate National Hospital & Healthcare Workers Week, PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA honored its caregivers this evening, creating a beautiful luminary display to acknowledge the extraordinary sacrifices they have made caring for patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The beautiful display lighted the garden path...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Cheers & Jeers: Libraries open, fair canceled

Cheers: To libraries. The Fort Vancouver Regional Library system is open to in-person visits for the first time in more than a year. After being shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic, branches throughout Southwest Washington started inviting patrons to roam the stacks a couple weeks ago. “It was more emotional than we thought it’d be. The first time I heard a child cry, I almost teared up,” one branch manager told The Columbian.
Vancouver, WAKOMO News

Call center in Vancouver shuttered due to COVID-19 outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases. The Columbian reports Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday the first...