newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gainesville, FL

Adams walks off in Gainesville Regional opener against USF

By Bailiegh Carlton
Gator Country
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA special report from the UAA on the Florida Gators softball team:. WHAT HAPPENED: Senior Hannah Adams lashed a double off the wall in center field that scored Cheyenne Lindsey all the way from first and gave the fourth-seeded Gators a walk-off win Friday in opening-round action of the NCAA Tournament’s Gainesville Regional at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Adams’ game-winner atoned for a tough afternoon from Florida hitters, who struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities against Bulls All-American Georgina Corrick, while their own pitcher, Elizabeth Hightower, did not give up a hit in her six-plus innings of work. The Gators got runners in scoring position in each of the first six innings, including the leadoff hitter to second in the second, third, fourth and fifth. Corrick, though, put down each threat, as Florida went hitless in its 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position. USF used an error and walk in the top of the seventh to mount its lone threat of the game against Hightower, who was lifted for Katie Chronister, who benefited from a double defensive gem (read on) to get out of the inning and set up the game’s dramatic finish.

www.gatorcountry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Gainesville, FL
Sports
City
Gainesville, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Florida Gators Softball#Ncaa Tournament#Jaguars#Center Field#Go Game#Baylor#Home Game#Usf#Uaa#The Ncaa Tournament#Bulls All American#Uf#Senior Hannah Adams#Regional Play#South Alabama#Florida Hitters#The Game#Scoring Position#The Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Sports
Related
Tampa, FLchatsports.com

USF Earns 16th NCAA Tournament Appearance, Set to Play in Gainesville Regional

Gainesville, University of South Florida, Tampa, Florida, NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament, National Collegiate Athletic Association, South Florida Bulls, Katie Seashole Pressly Softball Stadium, South Alabama Jaguars, American Athletic Conference. TAMPA, FLA. May 16, 2021 – The University of South Florida softball team is heading to its seventh NCAA...
Gainesville, FLStar-Banner

Gators receive No. 4 seed, to host NCAA Softball Regional

The Florida Gators softball team, as the No. 4 overall seed in the NCAA tournament, will host an regional for the 15th consecutive season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. Joining Florida (42-9) in the Gainesville Regional will be Baylor (27-21), South Alabama (30-19) and South Florida (29-17). Florida has hosted...
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Gainesville, FLWCJB

The Russell Report: Gator sports postseason and Basketball HOF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Postseason is here for many college sports and Florida is right in the thick of things in many of them. Gator Softball again will host a regional and is a threat to make a return trip to Oklahoma City. Coach Tim Walton has done another marvelous job pushing the right buttons to make this team successful.
TennisPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

UF tennis coach Bryan Shelton leads top-ranked Gators’ national championship pursuit

Florida men’s tennis coach Bryan Shelton once faced Boris Becker at Wimbledon, Jimmy Connors on the stadium court during the U.S. Open and captivated the Australian Open crowd in a five-set thriller against former world No. 1 Jim Courier. Each time, Shelton lost the match but learned and moved forward the better for it. Shelton has relied on his experiences to build winning programs, first at ...
Gainesville, FLGator Country

Florida Gators lacrosse advances to the NCAA Quarterfinals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The sixth-seeded Florida lacrosse team is moving on to the NCAA Quarterfinals after defeating Jacksonville 17-3 on Sunday afternoon at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. The Gators improve to 18-2 in the 2021 campaign – one win off tying the program record – while Jacksonville’s season comes to...
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Swimming Adds Newest Assistant Coach Kristen Murslack

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's and women's swimming and diving head coach Anthony Nesty announced the hiring of assistant coach Kristen Murslack on Monday. Murslack has worked the past two seasons in the same role at Pitt. "We are extremely excited about bringing Kristen on our staff," said Nesty. "She...
Florida State247Sports

Offseason Inventory: EDGE Overview

Florida State made defensive end a priority in the 2021 recruiting cycle, adding two transfers in addition to three incoming freshmen in order to overhaul the position after a lackluster year of production and the departure of two eventual draftees in Joshua Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson. Have the new additions...
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Gators Receive No. 4 Seed in 2021 NCAA Softball Tournament

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators softball team will host an NCAA Regional for the 15th consecutive season at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium. The team found out their placement as the national No. 4 seed during tonight's selection show on ESPN2. Joining Florida in the Gainesville Regional will be Baylor...
Gainesville, FLWCJB

Gators fall to Tide in SEC Tournament title game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gators Softball team’s bid to win three consecutive Southeastern Conference Tournaments fell short, as they were shutout by the Crimson Tide, 4-0 on Saturday. Florida had to face Montana Fouts, one of the best pitchers in the country, and that was the last thing they...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Under-the-radar Florida OT prospect picks Vols

Looking for discussion on the newest member of Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss Tennessee securing a commitment from under-the-radar offensive tackle prospect Brian Grant.
Florida StateRed and Black

Georgia baseball drops series opener against Florida 4-3

Georgia baseball lost to ninth-ranked Florida 4-3 on Friday night in the first game of the Bulldogs’ three-game set at Florida Ballpark in Gainesville, Florida. The loss brings the Bulldogs to 28-19 and 11-14 in SEC play. Game 2 is scheduled for Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Deadlocked through five. The...
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Quicker on the Draw This Time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — One of the head coaches taking part in Sunday's second-round NCAA Women's Lacrosse Championship game had this to say. "It was great to see our game plan executed at the highest level and have such dominant draw possessions that allowed us to win the possession battle," Jacksonville's Mindy McCord said. "We did a great job getting extra possessions and did a good job putting together goals in the first half and making key saves and getting good looks on goal all day long."
Gainesville, FLfloridagators.com

Gators Gear Up for NCAA Regional Play in Cle Elum

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida men's golf team hits the West Coast to compete in the NCAA Cle Elum Regional, slated to begin on Monday, May 17 and continue through Wednesday, May 19. Format: Regional play will feature three rounds of stroke play scheduled over three days. Tee times are...