AZDHS: More than 1,300 vaccinated Arizonans still got COVID-19
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,388 vaccinated people got COVID-19 between Jan. 22 and May 15. During this time, there were 2,660,000 people fully vaccinated in Arizona, meaning only around .05% of vaccinated people got COVID-19. Out of 797 people contacted in a follow-up investigation, 129 of the vaccinated people with COVID-19 needed to be hospitalized. It's unknown whether the hospitalizations were directly related to the COVID-19 or if the COVID-19 was incidentally found during a hospital stay.www.azfamily.com