newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

AZDHS: More than 1,300 vaccinated Arizonans still got COVID-19

By Max Gorden
AZFamily
 1 day ago

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,388 vaccinated people got COVID-19 between Jan. 22 and May 15. During this time, there were 2,660,000 people fully vaccinated in Arizona, meaning only around .05% of vaccinated people got COVID-19. Out of 797 people contacted in a follow-up investigation, 129 of the vaccinated people with COVID-19 needed to be hospitalized. It's unknown whether the hospitalizations were directly related to the COVID-19 or if the COVID-19 was incidentally found during a hospital stay.

www.azfamily.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Severe Illness#Health Department#State Of Emergency#Azdhs Communications#Vaccinated Arizonans#Vaccinated People#Deaths#Asymptomatic Infections#Breakthrough Cases#Phoenix#Emergency Room#Rare#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPortsmouth Times

Can I travel after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

It is that time of year when many people are looking forward to their summer vacation plans. However, people may be wondering if this is finally a time when they can travel with minimal health risks, or if they may have to postpone adventures once again, just as they did last summer, when the global pandemic was still raging?
Public HealthThe Southern

Madison woman dies from COVID-19 she contracted after full vaccination

A 75-year-old Madison woman died from COVID-19 Sunday after contracting the illness more than a month after being fully vaccinated, according to her sons, who say immunosuppressant drugs likely reduced her vaccine protection and chronic diseases made her more vulnerable to infection. Reports of so-called “breakthrough” cases and deaths after...
Maine StateWGME

Ask the I-Team: Can Maine businesses ask for proof of COVID-19 vaccination?

Governor Janet Mills signed an executive order Wednesday lifting Maine's mask mandate for everyone, including unvaccinated people, starting Monday. Mills is still recommending that people who aren't vaccinated continue to wear masks indoors. Businesses can still keep the mask rule if they want. [Ask the I-Team: Is Maine offering COVID-19...
Indiana Statewfft.com

More than 8,700 new Hoosiers now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) — The Indiana State Department of Health reported that 11,478 more COVID-19 doses were administered and 8,756 more people are fully vaccinated as of Monday. This brings the total to 4,587,006 doses of vaccine that have been administered across Indiana, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. FOLLOW US...
Public HealthPosted by
SlashGear

CDC says US has hit another major COVID-19 vaccine milestone

The US has hit a new milestone with its COVID-19 vaccination effort. As of late last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 100 million people in the nation have been fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, while more than 143 million people have received at least one dose.
Public HealthSFGate

CDC limits review of vaccinated but infected; draws concern

Federal health officials this month decided to limit how they monitor vaccinated people who have been infected with Covid-19, drawing concern from some scientists who say that may mean missing needed data showing why and how it happens. At the end of April, more than 9,000 Americans were reported to...
Public Healthwpr.org

More Than 40 Percent Of Wisconsinites Have Completed COVID-19 Vaccine Series

New reports of COVID-19 cases are on the decline in Wisconsin, based on the latest data published by the state Department of Health Services. DHS reported 448 new cases of the disease Thursday, bringing the average for the past seven days to 389 daily cases, the lowest that figure has been since March 23. One week ago, the average was 466 daily cases.
Pharmaceuticalswashingtoninformer.com

Get Vaccinated Even After Having COVID, New Study Says

Those who have had the coronavirus and have been vaccinated appear to have more immunity than those who have only had the vaccine, a new Oregon Health and Science University study found. Dr. William Messer, a molecular microbiologist at OHSU, said the study found that those previously infected may possess...
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Arizona reports 321 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

They said the latest numbers pushed the state’s totals since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 876,732 cases and 17,555 known deaths. Arizona reported 634 cases and 16 deaths on Saturday. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services’ COVID-19 dashboard, over 5.7 million vaccine doses have...