LISTEN: Guest Host Kirby Wilbur, May 21 --4pm hour

By KVI Staff
kvi.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article4pm topics: Back in the saddle again - the one and only Kirby Wilbur is this weeks guest host! // Biden signs anti-Asian hate crime bill // Texas Senate passes bill banning homeless encampments in parks // Rebekah Jones fake conspiracies- the mainstream media gets it wrong again // Chris Cuomo apologizes for advising governor brother while covering him on CNN // Be careful to not get scammed by fake political campaign fundraising // Not all landlords are evil mega corporations // Listener calls.

